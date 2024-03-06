Sei Investments Co. Buys 91,326 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $64,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.19. 130,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

