Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,246 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,246 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $96,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 230,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

