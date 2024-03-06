Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $118.19 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,002,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,492 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $118,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 801,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

