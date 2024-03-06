Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,060 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Napco Security Technologies worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %

NSSC traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 1,111,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,703. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

