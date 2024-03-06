Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,140 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Federal Signal worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 156.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 576,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,748,000 after acquiring an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 329,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

