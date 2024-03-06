The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,236.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 2,220,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

