Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,954 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 908.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.