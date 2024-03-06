Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of CB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,549. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

