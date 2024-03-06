Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,446 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 656,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.