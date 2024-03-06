Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 563 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $10.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $905.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $789.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

