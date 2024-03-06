Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,874 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,756,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,107. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

