Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.83. 938,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

