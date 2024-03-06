Royal Bank of Canada Buys 56,642 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,104,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 68.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,913. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

