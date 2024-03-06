Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 99,146 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 15,619,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,713,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

