Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.16.

AAV stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.60. 189,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

