TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
TScan Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics
In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
