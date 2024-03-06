TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,466. The company has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.