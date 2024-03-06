JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $184.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $184.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

