JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,839,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,688,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,839,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,425,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.