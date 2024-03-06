Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LRE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 667 ($8.47). 945,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,607. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,598.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 606.11. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

