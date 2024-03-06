Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $319.59 million and approximately $66.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
Threshold Token Profile
Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.
Buying and Selling Threshold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “TUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.