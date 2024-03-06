Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 81,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,812. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.