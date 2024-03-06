Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 81,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,812. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. Truist Financial upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.