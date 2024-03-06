Rathbones Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 24 (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,540 ($19.55). 16,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,342. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,065 ($26.21). The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.29, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,645.66.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
