Rathbones Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 24 (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,540 ($19.55). 16,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,342. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,065 ($26.21). The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.29, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,645.66.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

