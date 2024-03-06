JT Stratford LLC Buys 8,532 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

