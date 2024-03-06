PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,533. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

