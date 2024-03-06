PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,533. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.