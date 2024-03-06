Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,916. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

