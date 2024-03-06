Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 5.6%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 21,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 295,534 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 3,383,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

