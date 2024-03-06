SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 12,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,173. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

