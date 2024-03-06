HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.27 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

