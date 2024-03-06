AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,500 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

