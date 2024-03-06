KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.