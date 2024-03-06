Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.