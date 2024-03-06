Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 122638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nkarta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 800,161 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
