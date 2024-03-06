Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $146.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

