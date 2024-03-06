Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.