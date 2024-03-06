Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 839,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.16. 33,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,551. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $193.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $2,118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

