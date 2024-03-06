Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 132,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 447,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $788.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

