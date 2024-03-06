Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,309 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 46.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 190.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after buying an additional 2,114,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.