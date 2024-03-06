Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

