Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 407539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

