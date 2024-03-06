First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,084. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Merchants

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.