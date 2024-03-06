AXQ Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

