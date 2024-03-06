Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,913 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 10,660.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 19.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

