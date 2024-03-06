9,800 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTH opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

