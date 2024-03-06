KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

