Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Crown Castle worth $62,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 79,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,604. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

