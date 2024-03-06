Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Shelton Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,139,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,860,000 after buying an additional 455,009 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

