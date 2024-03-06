Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $332,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

