Schroder Investment Management Group Has $112.74 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475,229 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $112,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 268,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,131. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

