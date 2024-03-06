Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Las Vegas Sands worth $130,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 177.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 258,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 165,470 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 653.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,060,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 247,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 359.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 550,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 464,065 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.2 %

LVS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

