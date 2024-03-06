Schroder Investment Management Group Has $127.54 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Devon Energy worth $127,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

